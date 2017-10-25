No matter how long I’ve written for 225 and how many lunches I’ve written about, it’s always refreshing to find a hidden gem. Parsley & Pepper, tucked away on Bennington Avenue, just might be one.

It’s an unassuming restaurant—a plain interior with counter service—but as soon as you enter, you can expect friendly service. Since it’s still new, most customers are first-timers, and the team behind the counter is quick to offer suggestions and accommodations—especially useful for people like me, who err on the side of low-carb caution. For something fresh, flavorful and not surrounded in pita carbs, the kabob offerings are ideal.

There are plenty of reliable Mediterranean options in Baton Rouge, but the stuffed grape leaves from Parsley & Pepper’s appetizer offerings might be some of the best in town. It offers a filling that’s not too dry but doesn’t melt down the grape leaves with moisture, plus a spiced, lemony zip of flavor. These little guys are good.

An added bonus starter of complimentary hummus with pita and cucumbers made a plentiful spread, so you should bring a friend along.

Though I would have loved an option of tabbouleh or falafel on the side (most of the side options are more Western in nature), I was pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoyed my selection of grilled asparagus and, yes, more hummus.

With fresh, well-seasoned Gulf shrimp on the skewers and sides familiar to the American palate, there are definite notes of fusion at Parsley & Pepper, bringing a fresh angle to the city’s already strong Mediterranean scene. It’s a low-fuss, high-quality experience—everything tastes fresh, but service is fast and helpful enough to get you in and out long before your lunch break is over.

Parsley and Pepper is at 4608 Bennington Ave. and open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. If it’s too far out of your way, check if you’re in its Waitr delivery radius.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city.