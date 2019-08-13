I am a sucker for a good slice of pizza, so anytime a pizza place opens in Baton Rouge, I get excited. New York Pizza & Pasta—a newer addition to the Jones Creek Road area—offers classic Italian flavors in a fast-casual, counter-ordering atmosphere. Still, the warm, family atmosphere offers up service just as good as any sit-down restaurant.

When I stopped in for a Friday lunch, the place was busy. I was instantly greeted and directed toward the counter to order my meal. My dining partner and I opted for the Pasta Combo dish, which comes with a sampling of the lasagna, manicotti and baked ziti, and the 10-inch White Pizza—an alfredo pie with mozzarella and garlic. We also ordered two house salads with a tomato basil vinaigrette.

We picked a table under the beautiful ivy decor on the ceiling and waited for our food. While we chose to get a whole pizza, you can also order pizza by the slice, which is reheated to order. The crust on our white pizza was chewy with a thin, crispy end that helps make the toppings stand out. The white pizza is definitely what I would order again, but it was a little too heavy on the garlic for my dining partner. The pasta combo was a great option for me. Normally, restaurant portions of pasta come in huge servings, but this menu item gives you just enough of each variety to fill you up and satisfy your tastebuds.

What really stood out at New York Pizza & Pasta was the staff. They were always checking up on customers and offering great recommendations while we were ordering. Next time, I’ll trust their instincts and try the restaurant’s unique stuffed meat pizza.

New York Pizza & Pasta is at 5380 Jones Creek Road. It opens every Tuesday-Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.