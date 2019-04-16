Growing up as an army brat, I’ve tasted many types of cuisines, from authentic Mexican food in Colorado to Cajun dishes in Louisiana. But no matter where I travel, there’s always a handful of foods I’ll never pass up. One of them is the burrito.

When word spread that the Capital City got a new Mexican restaurant, I had to get a taste. This March, Uno Dos Tacos opened its doors at Arlington Marketplace where it shares the space with po-boy and wing restaurant, Bayou Boyz. The fast-casual spot serves tacos, quesadillas, nachos, fajitas, salads, burrito bowls, wraps, margaritas and beer.

It was noon when I arrived at Uno Dos Tacos for a quick lunch, and the restaurant was filled with a light buzz of conversation coming from the hungry customers filling the booths.

The space is bright, colorful and modern. There are cherry red booths, bright blue chairs and chic metal hoop wreaths hanging from the ceiling. Flatscreen TVs play sports on every wall.

At first glance, I was overwhelmed by the menu. There are so many options to choose from. The restaurant serves everything from vegetarian burritos to fish tacos. But I followed my gut and ordered a classic-style burrito wrap, the Carne Molida. It comes with ground beef, choice of rice, choice of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. I ordered mine with Spanish rice, refried beans and pico de gallo on the side.

My lunch date ordered the veggie burrito bowl, which features roasted vegetables, lettuce, tomato and sliced avocados. We both made our meals a combo, which comes with chips, salsa and a fountain drink.

After my first bite into the burrito, I knew I’d be coming back to Uno Dos Tacos. It was juicy, spicy and filling in all the best ways. The beef was well-seasoned and took me back to my college days of stuffing my face with my guilty pleasure, Taco Bell. I was so full from the burrito, I could barely finish my chips (normally my favorite part of the meal).

But I didn’t leave without giving them a try. The chips were crispy and lightly salted. They paired well with the bold flavor from the thick, spicy salsa.

After eating as much as I could, I threw in the napkin. I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of food I was able to order at such an affordable price. My lunch date and I were in and out of the restaurant in less than an hour and spent less than $12 each.

Uno Dos Tacos is at 640 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd. Its hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Find it on Facebook for more information.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city. Read more from the series here.