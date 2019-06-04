When I first moved to Gonzales, everyone I met raved about the Taqueria Don Beto food cart. Parked at the corner of Airline Highway and Germany Road, Taqueria Don Beto was where I was told I could find the most authentic Mexican food around. The lines were always long and the food always piping hot.

Taqueria Don Beto still has a cult-like following—and the long lunch lines that come with it—but in early January, the owners opened a brick-and-mortar location fondly named Taqueria Don Beto 2. The new restaurant is one of the first businesses to open in the Canon Crossing center on Burnside Avenue, just off Airline Highway in Gonzales.

I stopped in for a late Tuesday lunch, and it certainly did not disappoint. Don Beto 2, like Don Beto 1, doesn’t waste time on elaborate decorations. But the funky, bright orange walls and simple table settings pair perfectly with the food, which stands out above all else at this unique space.

The service at Don Beto is fast and friendly. Our server recommended the flavored water with pineapple or citrus, but I settled on a Mexican Coke while I perused the lunch options.

The menu—written in Spanish and English—is split into two sections. First, $11 authentic Mexican meals like Caldo de Res (beef soup) and Tlayuda (a pizza-like dish on a baked tortilla), then items such as street tacos, quesadillas and burritos ranging from $2 to $8.50. The restaurant also has daily specials and makes two stews on the weekends, including the colorful and hearty pozole.

I ordered the Chile Relleno, which came with Spanish rice, fresh flour tortillas and a guacamole salad. The dish was hot but not too spicy, and the red sauce the chile was topped with had a distinctive flavor that lingered long after my last bite.

On the table was a red sauce to add a bit of heat to your meal, as well as a green sauce that I used as a dressing for the guacamole salad. I did not expect to be knocked out of my seat by red sauce, but it was fiery. The green sauce was much more enjoyable and had a subtle lime flavor that paired well with my salad.

The new Taqueria Don Beto 2 is at 1435 N. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series that celebrates lunch in Baton Rouge. Follow along as we tour different dining options for a quick bite around the city. Read more from the series here.