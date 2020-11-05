It’s time for anniversary toasts all around! 225 is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the latest issue highlighting all the great things that have been happening in our community—including the growth of the Red Stick Farmers Market (see a digital version of the November issue here).

And the Red Stick Farmers Market is celebrating its 24th anniversary with an event this Saturday, Nov. 7. Its two decades-plus of connecting the community with local farmers and fresh, seasonal produce will be marked with a harvest blessing at 7:45 a.m. from Father Paul Counce of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, followed by live music from the John Gray Jazz Trio throughout the morning.

BREADA will be announcing giveaways all morning, including farmers market tokens, T-shirts and an assortment of produce from market vendors. Donations will also be collected for the Louisiana Small Farm Survival Fund.

At the Saturday market, be on the lookout for plenty of fall fruits and vegetables, like satsumas, mustard and collard greens, turnips, sweet potatoes and fall tomatoes.

And don’t miss an opportunity to stop by one of the vendors that’s been there since the beginning: Greenhand Nursery. We profiled the plant nursery’s owners in our November issue, which you can read here.

The farmers market’s anniversary celebration takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:45 a.m.-noon, at the corner of Fifth and Main streets outside Main Street Market.