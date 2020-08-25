One of the auction items includes four gourmet meals from Forte Grove's Kathleen Cooper, featuring wines and the farm's popular artisan breads. Photo courtesy Jenn Ocken Photography

While the pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses, the hardships were especially felt in Louisiana’s farming community. Larger farms were hit with international trade restrictions and concerns for the health of their workers. Meanwhile, small local farmers weren’t able to rely on sales to restaurant partners that had closed during the shutdown, and residents weren’t as likely to be out and about shopping at farmers markets because of social distancing.

And like many other events this year, BREADA’s second annual Farm Fête fundraiser—a celebration meant to benefit local farmers and its community outreach programs—was facing the prospect of cancellation. But the team pivoted quickly to a virtual model.

The virtual Farm Fête fundraiser takes place this Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27, and features an online auction with dozens of Red Stick Farmers Market items up for grabs as well as experiences with local chefs and farmers.

You can bid on a private whole hog butchering session after-hours at Iverstine Butcher, including charcuterie and wine pairings for eight. Or, bid on a private 10-person cooking class at Red Stick Spice Co. Ever wanted to visit the nursery that provides all the pretty flowering plants and herbs at the farmers market? Bid on a tour of the grounds and greenhouse at Greenhand Nursery, which includes refreshments for four and a plant to take home.

“Farm Fête 2020 focuses on what makes BREADA a true gem in the Baton Rouge community: our farmers and local food producers,” said BREADA Executive Director Copper Alvarez in a press release. “The auction is a great representation of the bounty of diverse, locally sourced products that family farmers and food artisans bring to the Red Stick Farmers Market each week.”

The auction opens at 9 a.m Wednesday, Aug. 26, with a launch video on BREADA’s Facebook page. Follow along on Facebook for more videos throughout the auction, including cooking demonstrations with Chef Celeste Gill and a cocktail recipe with Beausoleil’s Jeff Conaway. Bidding will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Participants can register for the auction on BREADA’s website, or by texting the word FARMER to 72727.