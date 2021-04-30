Famous flavor: One 225 favorite serves it up for our tastebuds and our local economy [Sponsored]

Famous for his Bloody Masons, Champagne Brunch, and award-winning burger creations, Mike Alfandre is the owner and head chef at Mason’s Grill. Mike began his culinary career in the early 1980s in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and chose to keep it local. With the help of his wife Shirlee and their family, Mason’s Grill has grown to be a brunch destination, happy hour favorite, and a staple for Baton Rouge family celebrations. Mike has always remained focused on serving the best quality food, with the freshest ingredients from local Louisiana distributors. Masons’ Grill is so local that around there, they spell it ‘Leauxcal’.

Sample the goods and support local businesses.

Mason’s does not mess around. Not only do they serve Louisiana fare, even many of their services and supplies are local.

Local Ingredients

—Double D Smoked Sausage (Bogalusa)

—Cajun Chef Spicy Beans

—Tabasco Bloody Mary Mix and Hot Sauce

—Crystal Hot Sauce

—Hola Nola Flour Tortillas

—Bread Bizz Leidenheimer poboy bread

—Seafood Source of Baton Rouge for Mason’s delicious Gulf Shrimp and Louisiana crawfish

—Kleinpeter Dairy – milk and Orange Juice

—Southside Produce (family owned in Baton Rouge) provides Mason’s with fresh produce.

—Les Amis Bake Shoppe of Baton Rouge bakes the Mardi Gras buns

—River Road Coffees is used to create Mason’s Nitro Cold Brew

Local Louisiana spirits:

—Sazerac Rye Whiskey

—Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

—Sugarfield Bourbon, Peach Liqueur, Coffee Liqueur, and it’s Sugarfield’s Vodka that Mason’s infuses to make the Award Winning Bloody Mason

—Bayou White Rum, Spiced Rum

—Three Roll Vodka

—JT Meleck Rice Vodka is infused with the ‘holy trinity’ like a gumbo to make Mason’s Cajun Mary Bloody Mason

Leauxcal Louisiana wine:

—Landry Vineyards (Monroe, LA) – Blackberry Merlot Wine

Leauxcal suds (flavors may vary, but the breweries are constant):

—Abita: Amber, Andygator, PB & Jams

—Dixie Beer: Dixie Lager, Crimson Voodoo Raspberry White Ale

—Flying Tiger Brewery: Jucee, Final Resting Place

—Gnarly Barley Brewing: Jucifer,

—Great Raft Brewery: Reasonably Corrupt

—NOLA Brewing: Blonde, Irish Channel Stout

—Parish Brewing Company: Canebrake, Dr. Juice, Envie, Ghost in the Machine

—Rally Cap Brewing Company: Big Red Machine

—Tin Roof Brewing Company: Open Air, Voodoo Pale Ale

—Urban South Brewery: Holy Roller, Paradise Park, Throwback Vibes, Who Dat Golden Ale

Local Laginiappe:

—Mason’s even gets its restaurant supplies locally from Ducote’s Restaurant Supplies and Cayard’s Restaurant Supplies of Baton Rouge

—Mason’s marketing is handled by Design the Planet, from Metairie

—Even the printer is local with menus printed at S&S Printing of Baton Rouge

—Mason’s team uniforms are even local- Sublime T-shirt Company in Port Allen

Mason’s even keeps the banking local with Citizen’s Bank of Plaquemine

When you patronize businesses like Mason's Grill, you are also helping lots of others to thrive.