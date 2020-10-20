It’s a great time of year—those rare October weeks when south Louisiana gets clear, cool days that feel like real fall. It may not last long, but we’ve got to enjoy it while we can. What’s the best way to enjoy this sweater weather? (OK, short-sleeve sweaters.) Sitting outside and enjoying a nice drink with friends. It’s the perfect time to bust out your favorite fall attire and enjoy some of fall cocktails from around Baton Rouge.

The Vintage Cocktail

Who doesn’t love an espresso martini to power through a late night (or just help you stay awake when it starts getting darker earlier). This cocktail is sweet with a kick from Bailey’s coffee moonshine and a shot of espresso.

Toasted Almonds

This feels like a quintessential Louisiana dessert-like after-dinner drink, with Nocello, Tito’s and praline liqueur.

A Bitter Good Morning

Featuring iced chicory coffee, Nocello and mezcal, this drink packs a caffeinated punch without being too overpowering. It has a cozy, warm flavor that will get you in the mood for the season.

Balcony Breeze

A unique cocktail with honeysuckle vodka, kiwi and lime flavors. It’s on the sweeter side, but still light and fresh enough for a relaxed fall evening.

Rye Tai

Overpass’ Mai Tai is a summer favorite and comes served in tiki cups, but its new Rye Tai is a nice fall update. The drink features heavy rye whiskey, pineapple, lemon juice, orgeat syrup, angostura bitters and a little mint for garnish.

House Cider

Overpass’ cider is made in house and kept hot, so it’s one to come back to all winter long. And to make it even better, there are three types of liquor you can add to yours—mezcal, sweet and dark rum and brown sugar bourbon. Yum!

French Mezcalero

This is the perfect seasonal-transition drink. It’s sharp but not bitter and includes mezcal, aperol, lighter orange flavors, fortified wine and lemon zest.

Honey Old Fashioned

An old fashioned with a warm, cozy twist, with whiskey, honey, bitters, and orange and cherry flavors.

Rosemary Mule

An herby mule is perfect for holiday season. It includes vodka, rosemary, lime and ginger beer.

Penicillin

A honey cocktail made for Scotch drinkers, finished with lemon and ginger flavors.