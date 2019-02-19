Every February, the first items you see when walking into a grocery store are king cake boxes piled high. A little less predictable lately are the flavors packed inside those boxes. Baton Rouge bakeries, cafes and restaurants switch up their routines every year, making Carnival season an adventure in unexpected flavors.

Just scroll through social media—it’s basically a competition for who is making the coolest, most unique, most Instagrammable king cake concoction around. And y’all, we are Here. For. It.

Read on for some of the most interesting king cake treats we’ve seen so far this season, and be sure to tell us in the comments about your favorites!