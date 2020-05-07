If you have an abundance of produce sitting in the fridge from a recent over-eager grocery store trip, but the thought of traditional canning sounds daunting, this recipe from 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is the answer. Quick pickles are an easy and flavorful use of a variety of seasonal vegetables, but they work especially well with items that are in full swing right now: cucumbers, squash and zucchini. Throw in sliced onion and peeled garlic cloves for extra flavor and hot peppers for added punch.

The method couldn’t be easier. You’re simply creating a straightforward brine with vinegar, water, sugar and salt on the stovetop, turning off the heat and adding thinly sliced vegetables. Transfer everything into an airtight container in the fridge for a couple of hours and you’ve got an incredible spicy bread-and-butter style pickle that will enhance a range of dishes.

Try them on pulled pork sandwiches or backyard burgers, or serve as a tasty side with Vietnamese spring rolls or alongside a Southern veggie supper. They’re also perfect for a homemade charcuterie platter.

And keep this in mind: There are no hard and fast rules on quick pickles. Use less sugar, or more. Omit the hot stuff. Add juniper berries, bay leaves or other spices. Or use rice wine, red wine or cider vinegar instead of white. It’s hard to go wrong.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2016 edition of 225 Dine.