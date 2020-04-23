One of the best ways to discover new wines is through a restaurant’s wine list, especially one that’s been carefully curated. Cocha in downtown Baton Rouge boasts one of the city’s most interesting menus with wines to match—and fortunately, many of those wines are available by the bottle to go along with a takeout order.

It’s all thanks to the vision set by proprietors Saskia Spanhoff and Enrique Pinerua when they opened in 2017. Spanhoff is a certified sommelier who spent 12 years working in the wine industry before returning to her hometown to open Cocha with Pinerua. She’s applied that knowledge to a crisp, inviting wine list that’s both accessible and innovative.

“We like to have food-friendly wines that work with the seasons, so like the menu, it’s always evolving and changing,” Spanhoff says. “The nice thing is, we’ve found great reps who bring spectacular wines that allow us to find a nice balance of different countries and styles.”

Read on for a story from our April 2020 issue all about three wines to watch from Cocha that can go well with its takeout menu or your own homemade dinners.