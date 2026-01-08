Expert-approved nutrition resolutions for a healthy 2026

A week into the new year, many people have already tossed aside their resolutions in the face of office king cakes and grocery stores stocked with Valentine’s chocolates. But it’s not too late to set practical intentions that will set a course for a healthy year to come.

Kassidy Noto, whose Baton Rouge-based company Siding with Citrus offers nutritious and organic prepared meals to busy professionals and families, shared with 225 three food-focused resolution ideas that are designed to be easy enough to keep all year long. Here are her tips for taking on 2026 with your healthiest self in mind:

1. Put into practice 3 easy mealtime habits that have a lasting effect: Eat with company, eat slowly, and eat enough to keep you satisfied until the next meal.

When we take time to pause and enjoy mealtime with friends and family, its effects are numerous. Community and connection have a lasting effect on our well-being, lowering stress, supporting mental health and even reducing cravings. On top of that, it helps us slow down. It takes at least 10 minutes for receptors in the stomach to activate and communicate levels of fullness to the brain. When we eat slowly, we are giving our hormones enough time to send that message, which helps us know when to stop eating. Lastly, our meal should be sufficient to hold us over until the next one, so you’re not tempted to snack or graze in between.

2. Choose 3 different weekly habits to improve your gut health.

Gut health is one of the most important things we can prioritize. It powers 70 to 80% of our immune system and is responsible for absorbing nutrients. We have many factors beyond food working against our gut, such as poor air and water quality, chronic stress and lack of sleep. With a few weekly habits, we can take specific action to support our gut, such as eating fermented foods (such as yogurt, kimchi and kombucha), drinking plenty of water, sipping bone broth, going on an evening walk, limiting alcohol and eating fiber-rich foods. Pick what works for you!

3. Win the day by making breakfast a priority.

When you break your fast each morning with a nutritious and satiating meal, you have the nutrients and long-lasting energy you need to fuel you for the day. Eat a mix of protein, healthy fats and veggies, and avoid too much sugar, such as large amounts of fruit, smoothies and flavored yogurt, which can lead to energy swings, sugar cravings and increased hunger throughout the day. If you aren’t particularly hungry (after 8 hours of not eating!), it may mean your hormones are off, which can be fixed by eating breakfast consistently to help reset your hunger cues.

Read more 2026 resolution ideas from Noto and other local experts in this story from the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine, on newsstands now.