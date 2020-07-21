July is a month filled with wonderful memories of fun times with family and friends. Though we may not be quite back to our normal routine this summer, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch still wanted to share some recipes that conjure up those memories of pool parties, patio dinners and family gatherings.

The idea was to create delicious and refreshing desserts, perfect to enjoy on a steamy July day. That means tons of fresh summer berries!

First up is a White Chocolate Semifreddo with Fresh Summer Berries.

A semifreddo is an Italian dessert that, translated, means “half cold.” It gets its name because of its unique creamy texture. It is similar to ice cream but, significantly, is not churned like ice cream. Rather, it is frozen in a metal loaf pan. There are many flavors you can choose from to make a semifreddo. But Tracey decided on high-quality white chocolate. The sweet, creamy, subtle flavor of the white chocolate pairs quite well with the fresh summer berry topping, making this an extremely easy but still special frozen dessert.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in 225‘s July 2020 edition.