This year was a big one for the Baton Rouge food scene. Within 12 quickly passing months, the Capital City became the home to multiple mixed-used entertainment venues, tons of fast-casual restaurants, a handful of breweries and even our own beer garden. Here are the 20+ restaurant and bar openings in Baton Rouge that caught our eye this year.

Full-service restaurants

What: A lush marketplace, eatery and patio under the Perkins Road overpass that serves elevated cuisine, boards and cocktails

Where: 2805 Kalurah St.

When: November 2019

What: A quintessential New Orleans-style seafood restaurant for fresh and charbroiled oysters

Where: 9460 Perkins Road

When: September 2019

What: A new go-to romantic spot in Southdowns Shopping Center for authentic Spanish tapas and wine

Where: 4205 Perkins Road

When: August 2019

What: A modern take on Creole cuisine with a stylish interior on the edge of Perkins Rowe

Where: 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100

When: June 2019

What: A rustic, wood-fired dining experience at The Myrtles in St. Francisville

Where: 7747 Highway 61, St. Francisville

When: February 2019

Fast-casual spots

What: The popular vegan-friendly restaurant gets a stylish new brick-and-mortar spot in Mid City

Where: 5162 Government St.

When: November 2019

What: This new restaurant offers build-your-own pasta dishes

Where: 17002 Jefferson Highway, Suite E

When: October 2019

What: A simple drive-thru concept that serves sliders, fries and milkshakes in a space made of repurposed shipping containers

Where: 4343 Nicholson Drive

When: September 2019

What: Acai bowls, poke and smoothies all in a colorful spot in Arlington Creek Center

Where: 660B Arlington Creek Center Court

When: September 2019

What: A Prairieville-based barbecue joint opens a Mid City location to serve up finger-licking-good ribs, burgers and other smoked meats

Where: 4808 Government St.

When: June 2019

What: The much-anticipated New Orleans burger joint serves burgers, fries and liquid nitrogen shakes off Burbank Drive

Where: 5909 Creek Centre Drive

When: April 2019

What: A fresh and sporty American restaurant with a rooftop bar and seating in the midst of the Perkins Road overpass area

Where: 3109 Perkins Road

When: April 2019

What: Spot-on barbecue and sides at a refurbished former Sonic in Prairieville

Where: 17334 Airline Highway

When: April 2019

What: A new place to get straightforward New York-style pizza and homemade pasta

Where: 5380 Jones Creek Road

When: February 2019

What: A quiet place to grab a snack, sandwich or salad after all that research at the Main Library next door

Where: 7751 Goodwood Blvd.

When: February 2019

What: Grab-and-go meals with an eye toward healthy options

Where: 7673 Perkins Road

When: January 2019

Additional locations

What: A hip brick-and-mortar restaurant for the White Star Market favorite, serving Asian street food under the overpass

Where: 2363 Hollydale Ave.

When: September 2019

What: The juice shop for natural 7-day cleanses, detoxes and energy boosts opened another location off Airline Highway

Where: 9659 Antioch Road, Suite 100

When: June 2019

Bars & Breweries

What: A baseball-themed tap room and brewery off Siegen Lane

Where: 11212 Pennywood Ave.

When: December 2019

What: A no-frills micro brewery and bar in Gonzales

Where: 13025 Highway 44, Suites 108 &109

When: October 2019

What: The go-to sports bar near campus now features a massive rooftop deck and bar

Where: 3357 Highland Road

When: August 2019

What: An open-air bar and restaurant in the heart of Mid City decorated with lively plants and string lights

Where: 3808 Government St.

When: August 2019

What: A downtown bar for country music and line dancing

Where: 326 Third St.

When: July 2019

What: A rustic hidden gem from the former The Cove crew with a book of cocktail options and a lengthy beer menu

Where: 5625 Essen Lane

When: May 2019

What: A self-serve tap room off Burbank with games, music and an outdoor patio

Where: 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D

When: April 2019

What: A stylish bar near LSU with vibrant murals and a groovy vibe

Where: 623 E. Boyd Drive

When: January 2019

Mixed use venues serving food

What: A new place for arcade games, laser tag and fried foods just outside the Mall of Louisiana

Where: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite #660

When: August 2019

What: The new spot to bowl, eat and drink cocktails on the rooftop patio just off Government Street

Where: 1503 Government St.

When: April 2019

What: Where to practice your swing, drink and eat American fare

Where: 10955 N. Mall Drive

When: January 2019

Coffee, tea and desserts

What: A well-lit coffee shop with an industrial interior is the newest tenant at Electric Depot

Where: 1509 Government St., Suite A

When: October 2019