This year was a big one for the Baton Rouge food scene. Within 12 quickly passing months, the Capital City became the home to multiple mixed-used entertainment venues, tons of fast-casual restaurants, a handful of breweries and even our own beer garden. Here are the 20+ restaurant and bar openings in Baton Rouge that caught our eye this year.
Full-service restaurants
BLDG 5 Market
What: A lush marketplace, eatery and patio under the Perkins Road overpass that serves elevated cuisine, boards and cocktails
Where: 2805 Kalurah St.
When: November 2019
Southern Pearl Oyster House
What: A quintessential New Orleans-style seafood restaurant for fresh and charbroiled oysters
Where: 9460 Perkins Road
When: September 2019
Solera
What: A new go-to romantic spot in Southdowns Shopping Center for authentic Spanish tapas and wine
Where: 4205 Perkins Road
When: August 2019
Rouj Creole
What: A modern take on Creole cuisine with a stylish interior on the edge of Perkins Rowe
Where: 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100
When: June 2019
Restaurant 1796
What: A rustic, wood-fired dining experience at The Myrtles in St. Francisville
Where: 7747 Highway 61, St. Francisville
When: February 2019
Fast-casual spots
MJ’s Cafe
What: The popular vegan-friendly restaurant gets a stylish new brick-and-mortar spot in Mid City
Where: 5162 Government St.
When: November 2019
Too Saucy Pasta Bar
What: This new restaurant offers build-your-own pasta dishes
Where: 17002 Jefferson Highway, Suite E
When: October 2019
Smalls Sliders
What: A simple drive-thru concept that serves sliders, fries and milkshakes in a space made of repurposed shipping containers
Where: 4343 Nicholson Drive
When: September 2019
Playa Bowls
What: Acai bowls, poke and smoothies all in a colorful spot in Arlington Creek Center
Where: 660B Arlington Creek Center Court
When: September 2019
Hannah Q’s Smokehouse
What: A Prairieville-based barbecue joint opens a Mid City location to serve up finger-licking-good ribs, burgers and other smoked meats
Where: 4808 Government St.
When: June 2019
Atomic Burger
What: The much-anticipated New Orleans burger joint serves burgers, fries and liquid nitrogen shakes off Burbank Drive
Where: 5909 Creek Centre Drive
When: April 2019
Bumsteers
What: A fresh and sporty American restaurant with a rooftop bar and seating in the midst of the Perkins Road overpass area
Where: 3109 Perkins Road
When: April 2019
Tchew’s
What: Spot-on barbecue and sides at a refurbished former Sonic in Prairieville
Where: 17334 Airline Highway
When: April 2019
New York Pizza and Pasta
What: A new place to get straightforward New York-style pizza and homemade pasta
Where: 5380 Jones Creek Road
When: February 2019
The Garden Café at the Main Library at Goodwood
What: A quiet place to grab a snack, sandwich or salad after all that research at the Main Library next door
Where: 7751 Goodwood Blvd.
When: February 2019
Good Eats Kitchen
What: Grab-and-go meals with an eye toward healthy options
Where: 7673 Perkins Road
When: January 2019
Additional locations
Chow Yum Phat
What: A hip brick-and-mortar restaurant for the White Star Market favorite, serving Asian street food under the overpass
Where: 2363 Hollydale Ave.
When: September 2019
Main Squeeze Juice Co.
What: The juice shop for natural 7-day cleanses, detoxes and energy boosts opened another location off Airline Highway
Where: 9659 Antioch Road, Suite 100
When: June 2019
Bars & Breweries
Rally Cap
What: A baseball-themed tap room and brewery off Siegen Lane
Where: 11212 Pennywood Ave.
When: December 2019
Gilla Brewing Company
What: A no-frills micro brewery and bar in Gonzales
Where: 13025 Highway 44, Suites 108 &109
When: October 2019
The Chimes’ rooftop bar
What: The go-to sports bar near campus now features a massive rooftop deck and bar
Where: 3357 Highland Road
When: August 2019
Mid City Beer Garden
What: An open-air bar and restaurant in the heart of Mid City decorated with lively plants and string lights
Where: 3808 Government St.
When: August 2019
Squeaky Pete’s
What: A downtown bar for country music and line dancing
Where: 326 Third St.
When: July 2019
The Lost Cove
What: A rustic hidden gem from the former The Cove crew with a book of cocktail options and a lengthy beer menu
Where: 5625 Essen Lane
When: May 2019
MID Tap
What: A self-serve tap room off Burbank with games, music and an outdoor patio
Where: 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D
When: April 2019
Dead Poet
What: A stylish bar near LSU with vibrant murals and a groovy vibe
Where: 623 E. Boyd Drive
When: January 2019
Mixed use venues serving food
Main Event
What: A new place for arcade games, laser tag and fried foods just outside the Mall of Louisiana
Where: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite #660
When: August 2019
Red Stick Social
What: The new spot to bowl, eat and drink cocktails on the rooftop patio just off Government Street
Where: 1503 Government St.
When: April 2019
Topgolf
What: Where to practice your swing, drink and eat American fare
Where: 10955 N. Mall Drive
When: January 2019
Coffee, tea and desserts
City Roots Coffee Bar at Electric Depot
What: A well-lit coffee shop with an industrial interior is the newest tenant at Electric Depot
Where: 1509 Government St., Suite A
When: October 2019
