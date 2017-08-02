Everything that’s #seasonal at the farmers markets this month

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week with a trip to the Red Stick Farmers Market this weekend.

This Saturday, chef and cook book author April Hamilton will offer a children’s food tasting as part of the Red Stick Sprouts kids’ program, 9-11 a.m.

This month, shoppers can find in-season produce like local okra, peppers, cucumbers, mustard greens, shelled peas, red beans and squash fresh from the farmers market. These crops do particularly well in the hot summer weather. While farmers prepare to transition their crop fields into fall, buyers will find an array of meat and dairy products at the market as well.

Customers can also peruse the Baton Rouge Arts Market in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market this Saturday for handmade wares from more than 50 local makers. The arts market is held on the first Saturday of each month.

The farmers market is also at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 8 a.m.-noon, on Thursdays.

Find the full list of farmers market vendors, recipes and market updates here.

Cooking demonstrations for the month of August:

Aug. 5: Chef Don Bergeron from Bergeron’s City Market

Aug. 12: Chef Alice Womble of From Alice, With Flavor

Aug. 19: Chef Celeste Gill from Chef Celeste Bistro

Aug. 26: Chef Marlene Most from Most Delightful Foods