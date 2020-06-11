Brandi Plaisance with her Espresso Geaux truck, which she brings to businesses and neighborhoods around Baton Rouge. Photos courtesy Espresso Geaux

Brandi Plaisance sees life as a mug half full, and she’s working to spread her positive mindset through everyone’s favorite early morning drink: coffee. After working for years as an offshore paramedic, she took a leap of faith and hit the road with her own coffee truck, Espresso Geaux, last August. For the last few months, she has been traveling around to Baton Rouge’s subdivisions to bring a semblance of normalcy during the coronavirus quarantine by delivering a healthy dose of caffeine and smiles.

“I fell in love not necessarily with drinking coffee, but with serving it,” she says of the simple act that began while volunteering at church. “Coffee is people’s one special moment of the day. I love being able to be the person making them smile before they have to go to work.”

inRegister recently caught up with Plaisance to learn more about the truck, her team and what’s to come.

Read on for the full interview, which originally appeared in inRegister‘s June 4 e-newsletter. And click here to sign up to receive inRegister @Home in your inbox.