Enjoy an evening of high-quality wines, food and a silent auction at Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s fourth annual Fête du Vin event at Juban’s Creole Restaurant Wednesday, June 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The event, usually held the same day as the Epicurean Society’s Food & Wine Fête in August, has been turned into its own freestanding event this year. Epicurean Society Executive Director Melissa Parmelee says separating the events gives Fête du Vin attendees more time to taste and learn about the wines with wine professionals without worrying about missing parts of the main event.

At Fête du Vin, guests can sample more than 65 wines while tasting dishes from five local award-winning chefs: Colt Patin from Louisiana Culinary Institute, Joey Daigle from Juban’s Creole Restaurant, Kelley McCann featuring Kaila Mogg-Stone Kay from Kalurah Street Grill, Chris Motto from Mansurs on the Boulevard and William Wells from Culinary Productions.

Everything from desserts to seafood will be served at Fête du Vin. Dishes on the menu include crawfish and artichoke chicken galantine, house-cured Cajun smoked salmon and Louisiana boiled shrimp with cocktail and remoulade.

Guests can also participate in a silent auction, which includes a large format bottle of PlumpJack wine signed by vineyard proprietors.

Tickets for Fête du Vin are $160, and only 125 tickets are being sold. Learn more about the event and purchase your ticket here. Juban’s Creole Restaurant is at 3739 Perkins Road.