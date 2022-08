Three Roll’s Berry Caprioska cocktail includes an exclusive ingredient that makes it unlike anything you have ever experienced. The Berry Caprioska is made with Three Roll’s three-times distilled vodka, which is made100% from Louisiana sugarcane. The exclusive recipe includes:

• 2 oz. vodka

• 4 lime wedges

• 2 of each (raspberries, blackberries, strawberries) or frozen berry medley

• 3 tsp. sugar

Elevate your signature cocktails with Three Roll’s signature spirits.