A simple question popped into Emily Jean McCollister’s mind a few years ago: “Where does my coffee come from?” She didn’t know it then, but she was about to begin a whole new lifestyle.

After learning about the beverages’ seed-to-cup journey, she was soon transitioning to a “zero-waste” lifestyle across the board—one where she thought deeply about every purchase, its origins and where it would end up once she was done with it.

She changed how she handled everything from her takeout orders to shopping for her wedding dress. She shares her experiences on her blog, The Eco Poet.

In the April issue of 225, McCollister shared some tips for sustainable dining and grocery shopping. Read on for the full story.