Getting to the airport early is never easy. Especially if you have to drive all the way to New Orleans from Baton Rouge to catch your flight. But there’s new incentive to add extra cushion to your travel day—food.

The month-old terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) is like a who’s who of the New Orleans restaurant scene. Its roster is studded with James Beard winners and local icons like Emeril Lagasse, John Folse and the family behind Dooky Chase.

The airport has a map of all the restaurants on its website. But since the concourses are all connected behind one security checkpoint, it’s pretty easy to explore them. During Thanksgiving, I was able to speed-walk through all the concourses in the 45 minutes before my flight began boarding.

The airport already recommends arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights. But here are all the reasons you should consider giving yourself some extra time for dining, too.

If you’re craving Louisiana classics

Emeril’s Table (Concourse B): Emeril Lagasse’s contribution to the airport includes a full-service, modern restaurant with a large bar menu and plenty of po-boy, seafood and pizza options.

Folse Market (Concourse C): Oh hey, John Folse! Order a little of everything from the Baton Rouge chef’s seafood, charcuterie and po-boy stations.

Leah’s Kitchen (Terminal): The family of “Queen of Creole Cuisine” Leah Chase honors her with classic Louisiana comfort food. Fill your plate—and soul—with gumbo, red beans and rice and fried chicken. And if you’re looking for a burger, check out Dook’s (Concourse B), also from the Chase family.

Ye Olde College Inn (Terminal): The original has been serving patrons on Carrollton Avenue since the ’30s, so it’s as good a time as any to see what those blue cheese oysters and smoked boudin are all about.

Angelo Brocato (Concourse B): Pick up some cannolis and tiramisu from this local Italian bakery to bring to friends and family at your final destination, and they’ll love you forever.

Cafe Du Monde (Terminal): Just make sure your airport attire can stand up to the inevitable powdered sugar bomb of these famous beignets.

If you want to try something new and trendy

Midway Pizza (Terminal): Follow the scent of the garlic knots. Place an order for the Freret Street deep dish pizza from the quick-service counter, or sit down and enjoy a full meal.

Mondo (Terminal): Global flavors by James Beard Award winning chef Susan Spicer. Enjoy your guacamole, ceviche or pizza while sitting under twinkling lights and watching the action of the open kitchen.

Mopho (Concourse B): With seats that look like rope swings, this Louisiana-style Vietnamese restaurant is easily the most Instagrammable spot at the airport. You’ll want to snap a picture of your pho, too.

Munch Factory (Concourse C): Come for the famous gumbo, and try the Louisiana-style burgers and nachos while you’re at it.

If you just want to people-watch over cocktails

Bar Sazerac (Concourse B): Toast to New Orleans’ rich cocktail history over a local classic like the Vieux Carre, Hurricane or Sazerac.

Cure (Concourse C): Craft cocktail aficionados shouldn’t leave the airport without trying a drink from these James Beard winners and expert mixologists.

If only have time to grab and go

City Greens (Concourse B): Seasonal juices, wraps and salads to start your vacation off on the right foot.

Lucky Dog (Terminal): No-frills hot dogs just like the famous hot dog-shaped French Quarter stand. Except here you’re ordering under the airport’s shiny neon lights, and there’s plenty of seating.

Shake Shack (Terminal): OK, so this one is technically a chain. But how exciting is it that we now have such easy access to New York’s famous burgers and custard?

Chain restaurants: Like any airport, you’ll find quick-service brands like Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express.

Have you tried some of the food at the new airport? What do you think? Tell us everything in the comments!