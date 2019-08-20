With kids back in school and fall football season underway, that slow cooker in your cabinet might be seeing new life. Even hardcore food snobs can find reason to use one of these straightforward devices, which is perfect for a big pot of game day chili or a weeknight roast. But the truth is, slow cookers can handle a wide variety of foods, including vegetarian. I love a basic vegetable curry, and one of the easiest ways to pull it off is in a slow cooker.

This recipe starts with simply poaching fresh vegetables, onions, garlic and ginger in a flavorful broth for a few hours. The vegetables are flexible. You can use what’s listed in the recipe, or incorporate others like green peas, scallions, cauliflower, white potatoes and eggplant. In the final stage of the cooking process, add coconut milk and curry paste so the milk doesn’t overcook. That’s also a good time to add softer vegetables like mushrooms and peas, or vegetables you want to keep crisp, like broccoli and green beans.

Read on for the full recipe, which first ran in September 2016’s 225 Dine.