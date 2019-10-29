There’s a chance your Halloween festivities will continue into the weekend. And there’s a stronger chance this is just the start of many holiday weekends to come for you till the end of the year. Those slow mornings when you’re nursing a holiday party hangover or just moving a little sluggish from all the chaos require something brunchy.

And few dishes are as easy as a breakfast tart. It’s nothing more than a pie crust filled with a combination of beaten eggs, a cup of dairy, a favorite cheese and some sort of protein or vegetable, or both. Toss in fresh herbs for extra flavor and top with embellishments like sliced tomatoes, imported pitted olives or steamed asparagus. This is the sort of recipe you can do in your sleep and can take in any flavor direction. You can also make it ahead of time.

Read on for 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson’s take on the breakfast tart in this post from a November 2016 issue of 225 Dine.