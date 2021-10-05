An easy and tangy fall Tuscan Salad

Tuscan cuisine is rich in olive oil, olives, beans and fresh vegetables. This salad delivers all of these flavors in one dish. One of the main greens is Tuscan kale, which is much more tender than what you may typically find. It’s also the best variety of kale to eat raw. If Tuscan kale is not available at your local grocer, you can double up using more of the deep green leaves of romaine lettuce. What makes this salad so delicious is the tangy lemon and garlic in the dressing. The robust dressing we’ve created is able to stand up to the bold leaves of the kale and romaine. The creamy beans and rich olives make this salad hefty enough to serve as a meal in itself, but it’s also a delightful starter.
Servings: 6
FOR THE DRESSING
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ cup olive oil
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the olive oil until well blended.
2. Keep whisking as you slowly drizzle in the olive oil until everything is incorporated.
3. Transfer the dressing to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Chill until you are ready to toss the salad.
Editor’s note: For a bolder flavor, try substituting a teaspoon of anchovy paste in place of the Worcestershire sauce.
FOR THE SALAD
1 bunch Tuscan kale
(or black kale if available)
1 large head romaine lettuce
1 small head radicchio
1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
1 cup pitted Kalamata olives
½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese
1. Wash the kale, romaine and radicchio. Dry the leaves well. Tear the leaves into bite-size pieces. Place them into a large mixing bowl.
2.Pour the cannellini beans into a strainer and rinse them under cold water. Drain them well.
3. Add the beans, olives and red onion slices to the salad. Toss while drizzling in the salad dressing a little at a time to your desired amount.
4.Top the salad with the shaved Parmesan cheese, and serve.
This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.