An easy and tangy fall Tuscan Salad

FOR THE DRESSING

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup olive oil

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the olive oil until well blended.

2. Keep whisking as you slowly drizzle in the olive oil until everything is incorporated.

3. Transfer the dressing to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Chill until you are ready to toss the salad.

Editor’s note: For a bolder flavor, try substituting a teaspoon of anchovy paste in place of the Worcestershire sauce.

FOR THE SALAD

1 bunch Tuscan kale

(or black kale if available)

1 large head romaine lettuce

1 small head radicchio

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives

½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1. Wash the kale, romaine and radicchio. Dry the leaves well. Tear the leaves into bite-size pieces. Place them into a large mixing bowl.

2. Pour the cannellini beans into a strainer and rinse them under cold water. Drain them well.

3. Add the beans, olives and red onion slices to the salad. Toss while drizzling in the salad dressing a little at a time to your desired amount.

4. Top the salad with the shaved Parmesan cheese, and serve.

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

