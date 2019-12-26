With all the Christmas get-togethers now behind us, we’re next faced with the task of figuring out what to do for New Year’s Eve.

If all the present wrapping and visits with family and friends caused you to forget to make plans for ushering in 2020, don’t fret. You can host loved ones and close friends at home without having to spend too much time in the kitchen.

We went back into the 225 archives for some ideas, such as Smoked Pork Tenderloin with Red Onion Marmalade and Creole Aioli, Baked Brie with Cranberry Pepper Jelly and Toasted Pecans, or White Chocolate Cake Balls with Silver and Gold Sugar.

The simple menu is easy to make and can still wow guests for a low-key hangout at home.

Read on for the recipes, originally published in the December 2017 issue of 225.