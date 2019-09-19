225 recipe writer Tracey Koch always equates September with the beginning of the school year. Even though her kids are for the most part out of the house, in the fall it’s all about regrouping and getting back into a regular routine. Part of that routine is a need for quick and easy weeknight dinners.

The menu Tracey and her sister Stephanie Riegel came up with this month satisfies that need. It includes a delicious homemade teriyaki sauce that can be used for a number of tasty Asian-style dishes. For the September issue, Tracey and Stephanie used it as a glaze for baked salmon. They suggest serving the salmon with a healthy and flavorful cauliflower fried rice and a refreshing green tea spritzer infused with fresh ginger and lemon. All the dishes are easy to make on a busy week night, but could also be used on the weekend for some casual entertaining.

Read on for all the recipes from the September 2019 issue of 225.