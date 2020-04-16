From instant oatmeal and gluten-free muffins to turkey bacon and breakfast bowls, there’s a mammoth list of microwavable items meant to save time in the morning. These dishes can be lifesavers, but they’re often also pricey and crammed with preservatives.

Why not make your own? It doesn’t take much effort to create something fast that’s also fresh and healthy.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson came up with a recipe for mini-frittatas, or crustless egg muffins, that takes minutes to prepare in advance and will keep you well-fed throughout the week—or for another long weekend when you are tired of cooking. A big batch is great for weekend brunches with your family. The best part of a straightforward recipe like this one is its versatility. Nothing is off limits. Try combinations like mushroom, ham and gruyere; mozzarella, chopped tomato and pesto; or chicken, black bean, salsa and pepper jack.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally ran in a September 2018 edition of 225 Dine.