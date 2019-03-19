John Burns in the former Dyson House Listening Room in September 2018. Photo by Collin Richie

The Dyson House Listening Room, which sold its Jefferson Highway property late last year, will officially live on in Baton Rouge at a new venue—local breakfast and lunch favorite Zeeland Street Market.

Dyson House will host its first live music show at Zeeland Street on April 4, featuring Ross Newell and Eric Erdman, and a second on April 6, spotlighting Carson McHone, according to John Burns, founder and owner of Dyson House.

Burns, who had been searching for a new location for his live-music venue, tells Daily Report he was approached by his friend Haden Phares about moving to Zeeland Street, a local restaurant near the Perkins Road Overpass, which Phares and his ex-wife Stephanie Phares started. Stephanie Phares, who now owns and operates Zeeland Street, which serves breakfast and lunch, agreed to the idea.

“Actually Stephanie has been wanting to open at night,” Haden Phares says. “I thought this would be good way for her to use her space.”

Zeeland Street plans to add a stage and install other equipment to accommodate Dyson House live music acts, Burns and Phares say. The property also offers adequate space and parking. Burns says the restaurant can accommodate 30 to 35 more people than the original Dyson House location. Plus, it’s a popular area.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.