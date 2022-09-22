Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew to open first Baton Rouge location

Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew announced it will open its first Louisiana location by the end of the year on Essen Lane across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The shop, which will include a double-lane drive thru and outdoor seating, will feature energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas, in addition to its selection of coffees.

The location will be owned and operated by Baton Rouge-based Flavored Operations, which plans to open at least 20 coffee stands throughout the state over the next couple of years.

Founded in Arkansas, 7 Brew currently operates 24 shops in Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas, according to its website.

Formerly the site of a doctor’s office building, the company purchased the property for $1.15 million in August.

