The Bulldog is inviting you and your four-legged friends to a special fundraising event for Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge tonight.

Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge is a local nonprofit aimed at rescuing and finding homes for puppies and dogs throughout the Baton Rouge area. Since it launched in 2010, it has found forever homes for more than 2,000 animals.

At tonight’s Pints for Pups fundraising event at The Bulldog, 20% of all proceeds will directly benefit the organization’s mission to save pups throughout the region.

If you’re interested in downing some good brews while supporting an even better cause, stop by The Bulldog tonight, 5-7 p.m. The Bulldog is at 4385 Perkins Road.