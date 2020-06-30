As you prepare to celebrate our nation’s birthday this coming weekend, we think it’s important to really ponder what it means to live in such a diverse country.

There are so many rich cultural traditions in America, and the many immigrants who have come to here to enjoy freedom are what make this nation such a wonderful melting pot. We think for a Fourth of July cookout, it’s particularly apropos to try something different.

In a previous edition of the magazine, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch wanted to highlight the spicy and tangy flavors of Korean cooking for a Korean-inspired barbecue at home. That, of course means some fresh, tangy condiments that make good use of some of our finest seasonal produce.

She created a Kimchi Slaw, which offers a spicy and pungent mixture of cabbage and radishes that have been pickled and fermented. Tracey took a lot of the hassle out of making a traditional kimchi and came up with a quick version that can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Another condiment great for a barbecue this weekend is Tracey’s Spicy Korean Pickled Cucumbers. Pick up some fresh cucumbers at local farmers markets and grocery stores, and throw this together a day in advance for a crisp topping on any burger or sandwich.

Read on for the recipes, which originally appeared in the July 2017 edition of 225.