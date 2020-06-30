As you prepare to celebrate our nation’s birthday this coming weekend, we think it’s important to really ponder what it means to live in such a diverse country.
There are so many rich cultural traditions in America, and the many immigrants who have come to here to enjoy freedom are what make this nation such a wonderful melting pot. We think for a Fourth of July cookout, it’s particularly apropos to try something different.
In a previous edition of the magazine, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch wanted to highlight the spicy and tangy flavors of Korean cooking for a Korean-inspired barbecue at home. That, of course means some fresh, tangy condiments that make good use of some of our finest seasonal produce.
She created a Kimchi Slaw, which offers a spicy and pungent mixture of cabbage and radishes that have been pickled and fermented. Tracey took a lot of the hassle out of making a traditional kimchi and came up with a quick version that can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Another condiment great for a barbecue this weekend is Tracey’s Spicy Korean Pickled Cucumbers. Pick up some fresh cucumbers at local farmers markets and grocery stores, and throw this together a day in advance for a crisp topping on any burger or sandwich.
Read on for the recipes, which originally appeared in the July 2017 edition of 225.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!