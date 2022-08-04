Downtown’s Rio Tacos temporarily closed for renovations, rebranding

Rio Tacos & Tequila in downtown Baton Rouge is closed to the public during renovations, the restaurant announced.

After about a year and a half in business, Rio is rebranding, according to an announcement posted to social media.

“You guys like to have fun but you also need a fast meal during a busy week,” a post reads in part. “So, we’ve decided to go back to the drawing board with these two features at the forefront.”

Founder Chad Hughes did not respond to phone calls and a text seeking further information, and messages to two of the restaurant’s social media channels were not returned.

Rio opened in January 2021 on the ground floor of 333 Third Street under City Bar.

