With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise around the state and the nation, local restaurateurs downtown are worried they’ll be forced to shut down again or, at least, limit their indoor dining service.

Still reeling from months of restricted service earlier this year, restaurant owners fear what may come after Thanksgiving if the virus spreads as much as health experts predict.

And with so many downtown restaurants reliant on nearby office workers, the effect may be particularly pronounced.

