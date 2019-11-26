It’s OK if you burned the turkey, despise making all those sides or just really don’t want to have to clean everything while hosting relatives this year. We have your back. Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants open for Thanksgiving.

Know of some other Baton Rouge restaurants that will be open and serving food Thanksgiving 2019? Let us know in the comments!

Brickyard South

Brickyard South is hosting its 12th annual “yardsgiving” 5-11 p.m., where everyone’s welcome to watch the Saints game. The bar will have main courses available, but bring your own sides potluck-style.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

BRQ will have traditional Thanksgiving dishes 11 a.m.-11 p.m., along with its popular seafood and barbecue dishes available. With sides like cranberry salad, Parmesan mashed potatoes and sweet potato casserole, spots are filling up fast, so make sure to call in for a reservation. The three-course Thanksgiving meal is $35 per person.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge will have a Thanksgiving buffet 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Call ahead for reservations, and to get in on the seafood gumbo, shrimp and gouda grits, roasted turkey, white chocolate bread pudding and more. Standard adult tickets are $28 per person.

The Gregory

At The Gregory in the Watermark Hotel downtown, there will be a buffet available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The menu includes sage-brined turkey with buttermilk gizzard gravy, vegetable displays including red curry-roasted butternut squash, and multiple salad options. The meal is $39 per person. Kids 12 and younger eat free.

Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge

Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge will have a Thanksgiving buffet 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with smoked turkey, dirty rice, pumpkin and sweet potato pie, green bean casserole, and other traditional dishes.

Juban’s Creole Restaurant

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving buffet. No items from the regular menu will be served during this time.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with a special Thanksgiving spread served at the Bon Temps Buffet. From fried turkey to dressing to smoked country ham, all the traditional staples will be ready for eating. The buffet is $29.95, not including tax and gratuity.

The Little Village Restaurant

The Little Village location on Airline Highway will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a set Thanksgiving menu, along with items from the regular menu available.

Mansurs on the Boulevard

The restaurant is pulling out all the stops with this Thanksgiving menu. Make your reservation and chow down on classic Thanksgiving items like turkey, cranberry sauce and candied yams. Mansurs will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and will also have items from the general menu available.

Mid City Beer Garden

Mid City Beer Garden will be open at 5 p.m., showing the Saints vs. Falcons game and serving the bar’s full menu.

Ruffino’s

Ruffino’s will be open 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. with a limited menu available, along with turkey plates, ham plates and combination plates available.

Spanky’s Daiquiris

Spanky’s Daiquiris will have SAINTS-Giving 4 p.m.-2 a.m., where you can watch the Saints game and get plenty of drink specials.

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving the regular menu along with a special Thanksgiving menu, with items like sweet potato casserole, pasta, corned asparagus and turkey.

Stinky’s Fish Camp

Stinky’s Fish Camp will have a full buffet spread and carving station, with the restaurant’s regular hours in place. The meal is $32.95, with discounts for kids, senior citizens and active military.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., offering a roasted turkey dinner for $42 per person, with sweet potato casserole and other hot-ticket menu items like roasted Brussels sprouts.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar will host a Thanksgiving brunch buffet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a full buffet, with stations for pasta, dessert and meat carving. The meal is $35 for adults, $15 for kids under the age of 10 and free for kids under the age of 4 with two adult meals purchased.