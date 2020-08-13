Let’s just get this out of the way from the start: LSU won’t repeat what it did last season.

In fact, no college football team in our lifetime—or perhaps ever—may top what the Tigers accomplished in 2019.

An undefeated 15-0 season; multiple team and national records broken; Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff and Thorpe award wins, all added up to what many national pundits dubbed the greatest single season in the history of the sport. It’s a lot to live up to.

That challenge has only been amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world. LSU team meetings and daily group workouts have been replaced by Zoom calls and neighborhood runs. And it’s all been to prepare for a season that no one is really certain when might begin—or whether it will happen at all.

LSU fans shouldn’t bank on seeing the same dominance we witnessed last year. But that doesn’t mean the expectations should be any lower. Hear us out.

