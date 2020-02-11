Developer Donnie Jarreau has dropped his two lawsuits against Sammy’s Grill, according to court documents, with both parties resolving the issue upon the permanent closures of the restaurant locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville.

On Jan. 31, Jarreau’s attorney, Barbara Parsons of The Steffes Firm, filed a motion and order for dismissal with prejudice on the basis that “this matter has been fully resolved.”

In an attached page signed days later, Judge Wilson Fields—who was scheduled to hear the suit in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse today at 9:30 a.m.—orders the matter “to be dismissed in its entirety as to all defendants with prejudice,” then further orders each party to bear their own costs. Consequently, this morning’s hearing was canceled.

“We reached an agreement to terminate the leases, so eviction was not necessary,” Jarreau says, adding he hopes to announce replacements for both properties in the next 30 days.

The resolution comes one month after restaurant owner Sammy Nagem closed the Baton Rouge and Prairieville restaurants, as well as the Sammy’s-owned Creole Cabana in Baton Rouge. At the time, Jarreau told Daily Report that Nagem, pressed by financial problems on top of the looming suit, made the decision to shut down the restaurants rather than be evicted.

