Must-try items from Trader Joe’s, according to the 225 team

Ahh, Trader Joe’s. There’s nothing like grabbing a red cart and perusing the aisles in search of new favorites at this national grocery chain, right?

The 225 team enjoys a TJ’s trip, so it’s no surprise that we were able to compile a list of our current must-haves, ranging from sweet treats to savory sauces.

Have you tried these items or want to recommend your faves? Email us at [email protected].

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Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces Covered in Strawberry Yogurt Candy Coating

“These freeze-dried strawberry pieces have struck a balance between a super-sugary, tart candied flavor and the more neutral, fresh taste of fruit. They’re sweet enough to work as a late-night treat, but not too sweet to eat more than one handful at a time. I’ve enjoyed them on their own or alongside pretzels for a sweet-and-salty snack mix.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

Mochi

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“This summer, I’m in love with Trader Joe’s Mochi, small domes of ice cream enrobed in chewy, rice flour dough. My favorite flavors are green tea, which has just the right amount of palate-cleansing sweetness to erase my dinner sins, and mango, its own little passport to the tropics. Another upside to these diminutive sweets is that they’re portion controlled by nature. But if you find yourself going ham, you’ll discover the downside—there are only six in the box.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce

“If it’s pasta night, I’m going to be grabbing this sauce. I love its bright flavor, and I appreciate TJ’s unconventional take on a pesto sauce. The red pepper flavor is so punchy, and the little pieces of almond bring in some welcomed texture. I’ve tried it on several dishes and have even tested it as a base on a homemade pizza, and I can confirm it works for many different meals.”

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—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches

“There is no snack more classic than a PB&J. Trader Joe’s crustless sandwiches with peanut butter and strawberry jam are the quickest comfort food. Because they’re frozen and individually packaged, it’s so easy to slip one into my bag when I have a full day of errands planned. It’s the best surprise when I go looking for a snack mid-day and discover a peanut butter and jelly sandwich I had stored earlier.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

Triple Chip Crispy Cookies

“This container of cookies did not last long in my house. Blame it on the crunchy texture or the inclusion of not one, not two, but three types of chocolate chips. Trust me when I say these cookies are addictive with their buttery flavor and medley of milk, semisweet and white chocolate chips. Just be sure to munch over a plate or the sink because things will get crumby.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor