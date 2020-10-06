It’s been about a year since Popeyes created a frenzy over its fried chicken sandwich—remember those much simpler times? And now, the New Orleans-born fast food chain is quietly testing out another snack sure to attract crowds: chocolate-stuffed beignets.

According to Foodbeast, “the fried dough treats come dusted in powdered sugar and with a special chocolate-stuffed center. They come in a variety of serving sizes: three beignets for $1.99, six for $3.99, and a dozen for $7.49.”

As of now, they are only available at select locations, though a Popeyes rep told Foodbeast they will be available nationwide soon.

Until then, we’ve always got Coffee Call to satisfy our sugary beignet needs. But we’re anxiously awaiting the chance to try Popeyes’ chocolate-stuffed variety.

Have you seen or been able to try Popeyes’ chocolate-stuffed beignets at Baton Rouge locations? Let us know in the comments!