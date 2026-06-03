Dig into these 10 queso dips from Capital Region eateries

Baton Rouge can’t get enough of queso. It might sound cheesy, but it’s true.

According to Chipotle U Rewards data, which shows how students across the nation are ordering at Chipotle, Baton Rouge college students order more of the brand’s queso blanco than any other college town.

But silky cheese dip dominates at local restaurants, too, giving diners a reprieve from spicy salsa and something richer than your average guac. Each unique in its own right, no two Capital Region quesos are the same, with eateries coming up with their own take on the appetizer, from yellow and white to pepper-filled and crawfish-studded.

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Here are 10 quesos on local menus that you’ll want to dip your chip into ASAP:

BR’s beloved eatery has put its stamp on a Tex-Mex staple, with its Cajun-inspired dip. Melty cheese melds with Louisiana crawfish tails for this bubbly app. And forget the tortilla chips; this queso gets paired with house-fried pork skins for dipping.

It may be hard to save room for your meal when Superior’s mammoth serving of queso hits the table. Equipped with a serving spoon, this dip is made for dishing out among friends. Even its small size is enough for a packed table. Go at it with chips or give your entrée a finishing drizzle.

Want queso that’s just a little bit elevated? Go for this one from Modesto, which feels more like a fondue experience. Expect ultimate cheese pulls in this broiled mix of asadero and Oaxaca with roasted poblano, topped with pico and a swirl of chile verde. Add more to the mix with beef picadillo, chorizo, portobello or shrimp.

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Cheese mixes with fire-roasted peppers for this dip, which can be jazzed up with the addition of ground beef or chorizo.

This fan-fave Mexican spot has all the options when it comes to queso. Go for the classic Chile Con Queso or opt for the beef version. Doing Keto? There’s a queso that’s Keto-friendly too.

Whether you like it on the side with chips or slathered on top of a chimichanga, you can’t go wrong with queso from Zippy’s.

Amigo Al’s may be a newcomer to the Tex-Mex scene, but their queso is anything but amateur. Go in with chips, or add it on top of bowls or enchiladas.

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Dip your chips into this creamy, cheesy dip topped with a sprinkle of spices for an added kick. Want more? Order the Queso Burger, a griddled patty topped with roasted peppers and a healthy helping of queso.

Go ahead and order a large portion of Blue Corn’s cheese dip; you won’t regret it. And if there’s some left over by the time entrees arrive, just ladle that cheesy goodness on your main meal.

This lively eatery is melting mozzarella for its signature cheesy dip. It’s topped with chorizo and fresh pico de gallo and served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Want to go the classic route? Try Tacos del Cartel’s queso dip.