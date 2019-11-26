John Burns and Stephanie Phares are seen on the Dyson House stage in Zeeland Street with, standing from left, Kelsey and Kirby Phares. Photo by Haskell Whittington

Dyson House Listening Room may have changed locations, but the soul of the place hasn’t moved. With close to 600 shows since its founding around four years ago, the nonprofit listening room has been holding its own on the Baton Rouge cultural scene ever since, offering up intimate performances by local acts and traveling legends.

After the final show at its Jefferson Highway location in January, Dyson House’s managing owner, John Burns, went searching for a new venue. He eventually connected with Zeeland Street restaurant owner Stephanie Phares, who had been looking to provide evening service at the neighborhood lunch spot.

Zeeland Street hosted its first nighttime Dyson House show back in April, with Phares creating a special dinner menu for guests while they took in the chill music.

“It’s just been a very good partnership,” Burns says. “Zeeland Street sells food and drink, and all I’m doing is booking the bands and making sure they get paid and making sure the show runs smoothly. I’ve been very pleased with the way it’s gone.”

Burns talked to 225 about the listening room’s transition and the continuing role it plays in the local music scene. Read on for the full story from 225‘s November 2019 issue.