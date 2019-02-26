With Mardi Gras weekend festivities quickly approaching, we took a look back at a Carnival-themed “Dining In” feature from our February 2017 issue. Recipe writer Tracey Koch challenged herself to use some of the healthy foods having a trending moment at the time, and we think they’re still worth cooking up today. Plus, they come in festive Mardi Gras colors!

The full menu includes Purple Cauliflower with Hollandaise, Gold Rice with Turmeric, a delicious Trout Almondine and—for celebratory purposes, of course—a Meyer Lemon and Thyme Fizz.

Read on for all the recipes.