Dining In: Cook up an at-home affair to remember this Valentine’s Day

This article was originally published in the February 2023 issue of 225 magazine.

Valentine’s Day is the second busiest night of the year for restaurants across the country, according to the National Restaurant Association. If you’re reading this and have not made reservations to treat your special someone, chances are it’s already too late. But don’t worry. I have crafted an easy, restaurant-style meal you can create from the comfort of your own kitchen. These dishes will delight your significant other—and show them how much you care.

On the menu

Recipes by Tracey Koch Adapted from Glen St. Martin and Grand Cayman’s Calypso Grill