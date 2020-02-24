Enjoy a wine walk with your friends downtown Wednesday

Join Wine Walk Wednesdays for a get-together of wine walkers on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Head downtown to Register Bar, Hotel Indigo, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and more, and indulge in two wine tastings per venue, 5:30-11:59 p.m. You must be 21 or older to participate in this event.

Tickets can be purchased here.

This event is in downtown Baton Rouge.

Feel zen with Tin Roof Brewing Co. on Wednesday

Give your core and your soul a workout with Yoga on the Lawn with Tin Roof Brewing Co. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Besides indulging in some meditative yoga, enjoy a cold beer on tap while you’re at it!

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Enjoy some tapas y vino con tus amigos at City Pork Thursday

Tapas are such a staple in Spanish cuisine, and here’s a great chance to try some. Gather your friends and head over to City Pork Brasserie & Bar for its Tapas Wine Pairing Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. Executive chef Rory Wingett will prepare charcuterie boards, grilled octopus, red wine-marinated sirloin and more, all paired with different wines.

Reservations can be made and tickets can be purchased here.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar is at 7327 Jefferson Highway.

Paint N’ Drink with a Mardi Gras twist on Thursday

Mardi Gras season doesn’t have to end on Tuesday—if you don’t want it to. Creative Canvas LLC wants you to enjoy some light refreshments at Socially Yours Inc. when the doors open at 8 p.m., then get your painting session started at 8:30 p.m. Tickets include all art supplies, photo booth pics with your friends and more, all while having the DJ take you downtown, uptown, West Bank and more.

Find more information and tickets here.

Socially Yours Inc. is at 7227 Exchange Place.