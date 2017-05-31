Sample and learn about wine at Twine’s Wine with Twine Wednesday event May 31. Photo by Chloe Enos

Twine to host first Wine with Twine Wednesday event this week

Sample and learn about wine at Twine’s Wine with Twine Wednesday event May 31, 2:30-7 p.m.

The event will happen every Wednesday until Aug. 2. At Wine with Twine, guests can sample featured wines from the likes of Lirette Selections and taste side dishes from the Twine deli.

Twine Market and Deli is at 2921 Government St. Find more information on the event here.

2 Domestic 1 Import to perform at La Divina Italian Cafe for Thursday Live Music nights

Enjoy food, drinks and live music at La Divina Italian Cafe’s Thursday Live Music night June 1, 6-8 p.m.

Guests can purchase food, wine and beer while enjoying a performance by 2 Domestic 1 Import, a Baton Rouge-based acoustic band.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road. Find more information on the event here.

Tin Roof Brewing Company to give free crawfish for Customer Appreciation Day

Head to Tin Roof Brewing Company for free crawfish at its Customer Appreciation Day event June 3, 2-6 p.m.

Tin Roof will have 300 pounds of crawfish prepared for the first customers. Guests will also receive potatoes and corn.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information on the event here.

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to host REDSTOCK summer campaign at Alexander’s Highland Market

Shop, taste and donate canned goods at Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank’s REDSTOCK summer campaign at the Alexander’s Highland Market’s Pop-Up Farmers Market June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guests can shop for fresh goods such as blueberries, tomatoes, farm eggs and goat’s milk. In addition to shopping at the market, guests can bring canned goods and other food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Eat Fit BR and Pennington Biomedical Research Center staff will also be at the event to serve samples of blueberry cheesecake cups and offer research and nutrition tips.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive. Find more information on the event here.

Mark Abshire to perform at Lava Cantina Downtown’s Girls Rock Wednesday

Grab your girls and head to Lava Cantina Downtown’s Girls Rock Wednesday event June 7, 6-10 p.m.

Early guests can enjoy discounted bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas and $3 select cocktails starting at 4 p.m. Then that evening, local musician Mark Abshire will be performing at the event.

Lava Cantina Downtown is at 151 Third St. Find more information on the event here.