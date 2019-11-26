A wine and cordial tasting this Tuesday will have plenty to sample

This Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Wine and Cordial Tasting event at Winn-Dixie will help you choose new holiday drinks. Stop by 4:30-6:30 p.m. and see if you find a few new favorites.

Winn Dixie is at 13002 Coursey Blvd.

This Tuesday, read and shop at Book & Bites

The Books & Bites event at White Star Market offers crafts, stories and plenty of fun. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:15-7:30 p.m., go eat, craft and read stories with local librarians.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Go wild with paint this Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the BYOB Painting Class: Two Oysters event at Painting and Pinot will be a fun and simple way to get creative. Bring your favorite drink and your friends to start the painting process, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are $35. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Ste. 5.

Start your Thanksgiving right at the SpanksGiving Eve Bash

This Wednesday, Nov. 27, is the SpanksGiving Eve Bash. At Spanky’s Daiquiris, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., there will be drink specials, music and giveaways to kick off Thanksgiving.

Spanky’s Daiquiris is at 4621 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Ste. 6.

Drop the turkey and go see a drag show this Thursday

This Thursday, Nov. 28, do something different after Thanksgiving dinner, and see a drag show at Splash. There will be performances by the Bombshells of Baton Rouge, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., as well as dancing and music.

Splash is at 2183 Highland Road.

On Friday, enjoy gingerbread workshops with the kids

Friday’s Holiday Gingerbread Workshop will help with creating some very tasty tiny homes. On Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, your kid will learn how to make some structurally sound sweets.

Tickets are $50. The Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is at 7970 Jefferson Highway, Ste. E.