Free wine tasting at Radio Bar on Thursday

Six wines are in the running for Radio Bar’s “Wine of the Week.” Try them all (for free) on Thursday, Jan. 18, 5-7 p.m. See event details here.

BouillaBabes serving up dishes at Hayride Scandal and Cane Land this weekend

BouillaBabes Catering Co. will be at Hayride Scandal for a pop-up Friday, Jan. 19, 6-11 p.m. See the menu and event details.

Can’t get enough of the BouillaBabes? The catering duo will be at Cane Land Distilling Co. for Boozie Brunch Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. See the menu menu and event details.

Learn to cook like a vegan Tuesday

Health coach Brittany Lynn Kriger will lead a vegan cooking class at Red Stick Spice Co. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6-8 p.m. The menu includes a forbidden rice bowl with tempeh and spicy tahini dressing and fudge cake. See the full menu and get tickets here. Read our interview with Krieger from the January issue here.

Learn about butchery and bourbon at Twine next Wednesday

Twine will host a Bourbon and Butchery class Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. You’ll learn about bourbon from Kentucky’s MB Roland Distillery and how to butcher a whole hog from Twine. No meal is provided, but drinks are available for purchase. Tickets are $45. Get yours here.

Nominations for the 2018 Best of 225 Awards open next Thursday

If you could draft up the perfect Best of 225 Awards ballot, what would it look like? Tell us starting next Thursday, Jan. 25. That’s when we’ll open nominations for this year’s Best of 225 Awards, giving you a chance to write in your picks for categories like Best New Restaurant, Best Burger and Best Craft Cocktails. Stay tuned to next week’s issue of 225 Dine for further instructions.

Go wine-tasting at Martin Wine Cellar next Friday

Heads up: You can taste more than 20 wines for $15 at Martin Wine Cellar’s second annual Festival del Vino next Friday, Jan. 26. Spanish wines are paired with tapas, Spanish meats and cheeses. The event is 6:30-8 p.m. Get tickets and see more details here.