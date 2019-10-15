At this Tuesday cooking class, master baklava and other Greek favorites

Try My Big, Fat, Greek Cooking Class this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m., with Chef Anne Milneck at Red Stick Spice Company, and learn how to make the perfect Greek salad, spanakopita and even baklava. Take home your awesome Greek dishes and some great new recipes.

Tickets are $75. The Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Support the arts by eating dinner this Tuesday at Bistro Byronz

This Tuesday, Oct. 15, head to the Bistroing for LSU Museum of Art! event 5-9 p.m. at Bistro Byronz. When you dine at the restaurant, 20% of all food sales will go to support the LSU Museum of Art.

Bistro Byronz is at 5412 Government St.

This Wednesday, visit the Night Market for some local artistic finds

The third monthly Art Market, held at Soji: Modern Asian at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, will feature local vendors and plenty of food by Soji. The market includes jewelry, ceramics and all sorts of crafts. DJ Michael Moss will perform.

Soji: Modern Asian is at 5050 Government St.

Get your gourd game on at Wednesday’s pumpkin-arranging class

Want to up your fall decorating game? At the Pumpkin Arrangements at White Star Market event this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8 p.m., you’ll learn how to make great pumpkin-centric centerpieces that can be used for all sorts of holiday events.

Tickets are $65. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Enjoy the cool weather at Wednesday’s Wine & Roses dinner event

Wrap up your Wednesday with the Wine & Roses event at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. Wear your best for this event and be surrounded by roses as you listen to live jazz music. There will also be great food and a light show.

Tickets are $125; call 763-3990 to reserve them. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Try chocolate and port pairings this Thursday at Texas de Brazil

At the Texas de Brazil’s Port & Chocolate Tasting this Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m, try some delicious combinations. There will be nuts, cheeses and fruits as well as gourmet chocolate to pair with port, along with a history of the product and tasting notes.

Tickets are $50. Texas de Brazil is at 10155 Perkins Road.

Dress your dog up in spooky outfits this Thursday for a good cause

This Thursday, Oct. 17, bring your dog to the FOTA Pints for Pups “Yappy” Hour-Halloween Edition event at The Bulldog Baton Rouge. At the event, 5-7 p.m., 20% of proceeds will go toward FOTA dogs, so get your dog into a costume and go drink for charity. Everyone who brings a costumed dog will get entered into a drawing for a prize.

The Bulldog Baton Rouge is at 4385 Perkins Road.