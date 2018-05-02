Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Caliente Mexican Craving

This Saturday, take your Cinco de Mayo celebration to Caliente. The restaurant will be offering giveaways and a variety of drink specials throughout the day, including 2 for 1 margaritas, $1 Jell-O shots and $3 well tequila shots. Performances by DJ 2EZ, Simon Says and Parish County Line will keep the party going all day long. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Get Cinco de Mayo drinks at Burgersmith Saturday

Cinco de Mayo may be a Mexican holiday, but it isn’t just limited to Mexican restaurants. This Saturday, celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Burgersmith. The restaurant will be offering $3 margaritas and $3 Bayou Teche Cinco de Bayou, a Mexican-style lager. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bar Louie hosts Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Saturday

Party it up Cinco de Mayo style at Bar Louie this Saturday. Throughout the day, the bar will be running drink specials, including $3.50 14-ounce Dos Equis drafts, $4.50 20-ounce Dos Equis drafts, $5.50 Cinco Margaritas and $5.50 Sauza Blue Tequila shots. 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Sip on Southern Craft Brewing Co. brews, snack on salsa

It’s time for Drinko de Mayo. Celebrate with Southern Craft Brewing Co. Saturday, May 5. In the spirit of the holiday, the brewery will be serving Guava Habanero Hyla—a special brew—and Micheladas, a Mexican beer cocktail made with lime juice and assorted sauces, spices and peppers. Secret Lair Taqueria will be joining in on the fun by setting up a salsa bar. 1 p.m.

Enjoy Mexican food, music and games Sunday

Busy Saturday? Celebrate on Sunday, May 6, at BREC’s Independence Community Park. The event will include authentic Mexican food, music, a children’s village, arts and crafts, information vendors and family games. For more information, call 272-9200 ext. 545, or email [email protected]. 1-4 p.m.

Looking for more Cinco fun?

Find other celebrations at spots like Lava Cantina, La Carreta and Mestizo. Tell us where you’re headed this weekend in the comments!