Your kids can learn pastry skills at tonight’s class

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Ready, Set, Bake!! pastry workshop hosted by the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge will teach your kids pastry skills. Have them bake up a storm and learn to deal with tricky pastry, 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per child. The Young Chefs Academy is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

Try some otherworldly drinks at the Astronomy on Tap event Wednesday

This Wednesday, Oct. 9, Astronomy on Tap will feature games, raffles, glow sticks, swag and space-themed drinks. The event at Varsity Theatre, 6:30-9:30 p.m., will include talks from Dr. Catherine Deibel, who will speak on stardust, and Dr. Angelle Tanner, who will talk about life on a planet orbiting a dwarf star. Anyone who wears a costume gets an extra raffle ticket, so dress up in your most spaced-out looks.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Experience different cultures at this Wednesday’s Social Brunch

Try the Social Brunch on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., hosted by the Atlas Foundation. Held at the Vitreoretinal Institute, there will be Turkish tea, along with Turkish pastries and other Turkish cuisine staples.

Tickets are $15. The Vitreoretinal Institute is at 7698 Goodwood Blvd.

This Thursday’s Cake Decorating Class will have you frosting with ease

On Thursday, Oct. 10, you are finally going to learn how to wield frosting like a professional. At the Cake Decorating Class, hosted by CounterspaceBR, 6-8 p.m., get guided through the process of making the perfect decorations from start to finish in this two-hour class.

Tickets are $65. CounterspaceBR is at 3753 Perkins Road.

Have a wild night with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation

This Thursday, Oct. 10, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation is hosting its 2019 Wild Night annual fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m., at Live Oak Arabians. The event features Louisiana seafood, cocktails and live music, all with the aim of helping improve the use of wildlife and fisheries resources in Louisiana.

Tickets are $100 per person. Live Oak Arabians is at 6300 Jefferson Highway.