Dine Roundup: Torchy’s Tacos for a cause, wine dinner and more this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Tacos for a cause at Torchy’s on Wednesday

It doesn’t get better than Torchy’s Tacos—unless your dinner also benefits a good cause. Head there Wednesday, and Torchy’s will donate a portion of the profits to Dance Marathon at LSU, a fundraising organization that benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. 

The fundraiser will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 4-8 p.m. For more information, check out Torchy’s Facebook page.

Share a one-of-a-kind dinner at Beausoleil on Thursday

Indulge in an elegant culinary experience at Beausoleil this Thursday at the restaurant’s wine dinner.

The dinner will feature the Ora King Tyee salmon, a unique type of salmon that is currently only being offered at two restaurants in the state (Beausoleil is one of them). The high-quality fish will be paired with glasses from Vending Machine Winery, Napa-sourced wines by a New Orleans brand.

The dinner will be Thursday, Jan. 21, 6-9 p.m. Find out more about the wine dinner here

Tune into Astronomy on Tap on Thursday

Break out your favorite craft beer at home. Astronomy on Tap Baton Rouge hosts a livestream with guests Jonas Kluter and Ji Wang, discussing astrometric microlensing and the search for life beyond Earth.

The stream begins Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:45 p.m. Find more info here.

Food, fun and cupcakes this weekend

Bring your little one to Party Time Baton Rouge to decorate their own creative cupcakes. The class is offered to children ages 4-14, and the one-day decorating camp will be easy for even the littlest ones. 

The camp will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Find more information and sign up for the camp here


