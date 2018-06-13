Celebrate ‘Tomato Me Crazy’ at the Red Stick Farmers Market June 16

The Red Stick Farmers Market celebrates a summertime favorite this Saturday: the Louisiana tomato. Local farmers will be offering up tomatoes in all shapes and sizes including cherry, grape and heirloom varieties.

Shoppers can also participate in the annual “Guess the Tomato Count” for a chance to win prizes, and sample tomato-themed drinks from Bengal Tap Room. Inside Main Street Market, Ruffino’s chef and co-owner Peter Sclafani will share summer recipes featuring locally grown tomatoes.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is held Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Main Street Market on Fifth and Main streets downtown.

Chat about the sky over a beer at Astronomy on Tap June 13

Hang out with local astronomy students and learn about the intricacies of the universe beyond at The Varsity Wednesday, June 13.

Ali Dreyfus, a nuclear theory graduate student, will be discussing what it’s really like to be a scientist, and Rory Bentley, an astronomy and physics undergraduate student, will help us locate our place in the galaxy. The free event starts at 7 p.m. at 3353 Highland Road, but doors open at 6 p.m. for those who want to start theorizing early.

Show off everything you learned at Hogwarts at Harry Potter Trivia Night June 13

It has been confirmed that there are only two kinds of people in the world: people who love Harry Potter with every fiber of their being and people who are severely missing out.

If you’re one of the former, you’ll want to head out to Harry Potter Trivia Night at Mellow Mushroom Wednesday, June 13, for a magical night of quaffles, potions and sweaters knit by Mrs. Weasley herself. Oh, and bottomless Geaux Cups. The event is 8-10 p.m., but unless you have a Time Turner, we recommend getting to 4250 Burbank Drive early because seating is limited.

Clean up the city and treat yourself to a burger at Curbside June 13

“Plogging,” or picking up litter while jogging, is a trend that has traveled all the way from Sweden to Baton Rouge. Elifin Realty is hosting the Capital City’s first community plogging event Wednesday, June 13.​ Grab your eco-conscious family, friends and pets and meet at Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., at 6 p.m.

Once you’re done plogging, you can regroup at Curbside where you can enjoy exclusive Happy Hour specials and reflect on your findings. Awards will be given out for the most interesting piece of trash collected and the most trash collected. Those interested should come wearing comfortable shoes and casual attire. RSVP here.

Hit up your favorite food trucks at Tin Roof June 16

Where can you get Southern-style classics, hot glazed donuts and gourmet frozen pops in one central location? The Food Truck Round Up Party at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Saturday, June 16.

Food trucks from local favorites like Couvillion Catering, Fete au Fete, Rock Paper Taco, Mr. Ronnie’s and Pops and Rockets will be parked at 1624 Wyoming St., noon-4 p.m. While you’re chowing down, you can listen to live music and try Tin Roof’s selection of brews.